Mom To Mom: Get Creative With School Lunches

Here’s how to bring some creativity back into those boring old school lunches with peanut butter and jelly sandwich kebabs. It’s a good way to get the kids involved. They love making these and it’s super easy.

This works with any kind of sandwich, really you just want to get the variety of fruits that they love on the kebab, plus they can just pick out whatever they want. For this example, we have peanut butter and jelly, strawberries, bananas and grapes.

You can use cookie cutters to cut out shapes in our sandwiches. It helps with the kebabs and this square one is perfect for that. Not only do the kids love making their lunch on a stick, but for whatever reason they really, really, really enjoy eating it off a stick too.

As parents, this allows us to give our kids the nutrients that they need and they actually want, plus it’s a fun way to do it. Not only is this fun for school lunches, but it’s also great for parties or just to have on the weekends when kids come over.

