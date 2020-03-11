Lee University impacted by NCAA tournament decision

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Lee University will be one of the first institutions impacted by today’s Coronavirus decision by the NCAA.

The athletic organization has decided to play their tournaments without fans present.

The Lady Flames are hosting the South Region games for the women’s D2 National Tournament beginning on Friday.

Lee officials tell us they are no working with the NCAA on the logistics for enforcing the decision.

They now have released the following statement:

“The recent announcement from the NCAA does affect the South Region tournament we are hosting this weekend. We are in communication with NCAA on the implications of this announcement. Attendance to the basketball games will be limited. We will release more info as available.”