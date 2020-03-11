Great Smoky Mountains seeking volunteers to adopt a trail

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is recruiting volunteers to adopt a trail. A news release from the park says trail volunteers are asked to hike at least one designated trail four times each year and submit a report on conditions. The information volunteers provide helps trail maintenance staff prioritize work. That helps ensure that trails remain accessible to visitors. Volunteers should be comfortable hiking in the backcountry. A 3-hour training session is required. Information on adopting a trail and other volunteer opportunities is available at the Friends of the Smokies website under the “volunteer” tab.

