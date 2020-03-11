Father charged with killing his two month old son

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – A father has been arrested in Murphy, North Carolina for the death of his infant son.
On Sunday, 9-1-1 was called about an injured child in the Cool Springs community.
EMS workers reported the baby had a head injury.
The boy was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital where he later declared dead.
On Tuesday, Police arrested the child’s father on a murder charge.
28 year old Morgan Jemar Kimble was given a million dollar bond.
The investigation is continuing.