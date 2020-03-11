Congress, White House move swiftly on new virus efforts

By LISA MASCARO, ANDREW TAYLOR and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress is quickly unveiling a coronavirus aid package while President Donald Trump is considering a national disaster declaration and new travel advisories as Washington races to confront the outbreak. The number of confirmed cases of the infection has topped 1,000 in the U.S. and the World Health Organization has declared that the global crisis is now a pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warns that the outbreak in the U.S. is going to get worse. Trump says he will be addressing the nation Wednesday night.

