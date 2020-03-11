Academy of Country Music to still hold awards show in Vegas

By KRISTIN M. HALL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Academy of Country Music says its April 5 awards show will still go on at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. But the organization says it is closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and MGM officials are in contact with the CDC and local health officials. Host Keith Urban and nominee Miranda Lambert were announced as performers for the 55th annual show. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. California’s governor has been urging the state’s residents to avoid large gatherings

