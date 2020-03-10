Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – March 10th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Rain On The Way – And Will Be For Awhile !



Expect cloudy and milder weather through the morning. Some showers moving in as well with lows in the mid 50’s.

Early on this Tuesday morning, it will be wet with areas of rain moving through. Temperatures will be mild this afternoon with highs between 65-67 with only spotty late day showers. A little drier for Tuesday night, with lows in the low 50’s.

Mostly cloudy and a little warmer for Wednesday – also a little drier! Mainly dry with highs near 71 and lows in the 50’s by Thursday morning. More rain will move in for Thursday with highs in the upper 60’s. Friday and the weekend still looking unsettled and wet at times with showers possible if not likely each day.

61 & 39 are our seasonal highs and lows.

