Suspected Christmas Thief arrested in Collegedale

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – It may have taken a few months, but investigators in Collegedale believe they have solved a Christmas crime.

A few weeks ago they put out photos of a suspect in a Walmart theft case.

A young mother had her wallet stolen just a few days before Christmas while she was gift shopping.

The photo was of a woman who used the victim’s credit cards in Chattanooga afterwards.

Investigators say she racked up nearly a $1000 in purchases.

As soon as they posted the photos, Police were flooded with tips.

Those tips led to the arrest of Jillian Burger from Cleveland on Tuesday.

“Thank you to all of our fans for your responses, as well as the support given from all of our surrounding communities. We are grateful!”