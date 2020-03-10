St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Responds to Coronavirus Concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is limiting visits, calling off conferences, and restricting patient and family events after the coronavirus was confirmed in a county that includes Memphis, Tennessee.

The hospital released a list of policies after Shelby County health officials said Sunday that one person who traveled out of the state but not the country had contracted coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Officials say the patient is in good condition. Three other cases have been confirmed in Middle Tennessee. That includes on announced Monday by the state health department.

State officials have asked that Tennessee insurance carriers waive coronavirus testing cost.