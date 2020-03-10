Senior living facilities take preventative measures against coronavirus

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Assisted living facilities in Chattanooga are getting ahead of coronavirus by taking preventative measures.

At Morning Pointe, there are signs on the door letting visitors know their flu protocols are continuing because of coronavirus cases across the United States.

“We ask all visitors where they have been. Have they been to any of the affected countries? Have they been on cruises any cross country travel? Right inside of our buildings our receptionists have been trained to ask people to wash their hands immediately upon entering,” said Aaron Webb, with Morning Pointe.

They canceled trips inside and out of the building.

“We have a lot of relationships with a local elementary schools. We have postponed all of those visits and any unnecessary trips outside of the communities. We have also postponed those as well,” Webb said.

There is also a focus on cleaning.

“We instantly ordered additional antibacterial wipes and other sprays and we went around our buildings. And the most commonly touched areas like door handles and places in the kitchen and just common areas we took the time to have extra cleaning just to prevent the spread of the virus,” Webb said.

They have not had any issues with coronavirus, and they hope that continues.

“At Morning Pointe we take the health and safety of our residents and visitors and family members with incredible importance and care. We recognize that we do take care of an extra vulnerable population and we take every effort to be sure that we do what is in their best interest,” Webb said.