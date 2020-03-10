Rep. Graves updates condition of son after crash

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – Congressman Tom Graves offered a brief update on his son’s condition today on Twitter. John Graves is a member of the Georgia Tech cycling team who crashed in the Calhoun Downtown Criterium on Sunday.

Today, his father updated his treatment.

He says John suffered severe head trauma and several spots of bleeding on his brain.

But he has been responding well to treatment.

Rep. Graves says his son’s strength is returning.

He is showing signs of responsiveness.

And he has begun to ask questions.

Congressman Graves added “Thank you for the outpouring of support and prayers these last few days.”

He had already announced that he will not seek reelection to Congress this year.