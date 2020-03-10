Murray schools dealing with 2 coronavirus related cases

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County school system in northwest Georgia is coping with two separate cases of a teacher and student who may have been exposed to the Coronavirus.

Neither has tested positive for it, but are self-quarentining.

In one case, a student at Northwest Elementary on a trip out of town, came into contact with an individual who had contracted COVID-19.

The student will be self-quarantined until March 14th.

In the other incident, a teacher’s elderly father is one of the new cases diagnosed in the Atlanta area on Monday.

She had visited him nine days ago.

The teacher is quarantined at her parents’ home in Atlanta.

Ten days after the exposure, she has no symptoms.

But she monitors her temperature at least twice a day.

The quarantine ends this coming Saturday.

So if she remains symptom free, the school system says she will return to class next week.

Meanwhile, Murray school leaders say they are following CDC best practices and “our custodians are doubling down on sanitation of school buses, common areas, and frequently touch surfaces.”