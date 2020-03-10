More Jobs are coming to Collegedale Thanks to Mckee Foods Expansion

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF)- McKee Foods Corperation, the make of Little Debbie Snacks and other snack foods will begin a major expansion in College.

Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commisioner Bob Rolfe made the announcement Tuesday.

Over $500 million will be invested in the Hamilton County production operations, which is expected to create over 480 jobs over a 15-year period.

Over the next seven years, $225 million will be invested, creating 125 jobs for it’s initial first phase.

Following the first seven years, Mckee Foods aniticipates to meet it’s 15-year through more hiring and investing.

Headquartered in Collegedale for more than 70 years, McKee Foods employs more than 3,000 people at its Tennessee production facilities and corporate offices.

Since 2015, TNECD has supported 45 economic development projects in Hamilton County, totaling more than 6,500 job commitments and $1.8 billion in private capital investment.

