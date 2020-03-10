Golden Apple: Vicky Tillman

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Vicky Tillman had a great kindergarten teacher when she was a child.

That inspired her to go into the profession.

The Davis Elementary School educator loves her job as a Kindergarten teacher.

Principal Charity Barton says her passion is making a difference.

“She looks at every child and tries to find a specific thing that they need. And she asks for those things, and makes sure that she takes care of every child in her classroom.”

Tillman has been a teacher for 22 years, and always wanted to teach younger children.

This year at Davis Elementary, her classroom is filled with mostly boys.

“They have the best personalities and they are energetic, and they keep me on my toes. I don’t have boys of my own. My kids are girls. So they are interesting. They are a lot of fun.”

Tillman says her job can be tough, but she loves helping her young students.

“So it’s really great when people noticed that you are working hard and love their kids, and want the best for them. They call me Mama sometimes by accident, but I love it. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Tillman’s dedication and hard work have earned her this week’s Golden Apple Award.