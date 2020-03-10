Former arena football player charged with murder in northeast Alabama standoff

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – Deputies arrested a man for murder after a standoff Monday in Hollywood, Alabama.

They were called to the home on County Road 36 around 2:35 PM over a person being shot inside.

When they arrived, Eric Scott refused to come out.

Officers used tear gas, but that didn’t convince him.

Since they believed there was a shooting victim inside, they stormed the home and took Scott into custody.

They found the body of Anna Grogan Brown inside.

The Jackson County Sentinel says the 37 year old Scott is a former football player at Southern Mississippi and later in the arena league.