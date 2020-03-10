Dalton appoints two new school principals

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton’s Board of Education approved new leadership at two schools.

They named Stephanie Hungerpiller to take over as principal of Dalton High after Steve Bartoo retires.

Bartoo has been principal there since 2013.

Hungerpiller will step in on July 1st.

The board also appointed Dalton Middle School principal, Lauri Johnson, to lead the new Hammond Creek Middle School.

It will not open until August of 2021, so she will remain at the Middle School until then.