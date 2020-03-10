Court: House entitled to Mueller probe grand jury testimony

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal appeals court has ruled that the Justice Department must give Congress secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The ruling gives the House a win in a separation-of-powers clash with the Trump administration. The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 opinion that House Democrats were entitled to the material as part of their ongoing investigation into President Donald Trump’s conduct. The opinion authorizes access to information that Democrats have sought since the conclusion of Mueller’s investigation, giving lawmakers previously-undisclosed details from the two-year Russia probe.

