Coachella, Stagecoach to be rescheduled amid coronavirus fears

Festival lovers will have to pack away their flower crowns for a few more months, because Coachella and Stagecoach have officially been rescheduled as the coronavirus spreads in the U.S. The Riverside County Health System ordered the rescheduling on Tuesday afternoon, just two days after a public health emergency was declared in Riverside County, California.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously,” said a statement posted on Coachella’s official Twitter page. “We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Coachella and Stagecoach were originally set to take place from April 10-12 and 17-19, and April 24-26, respectively. The new dates for Coachella are October 9-11 and October 17-18. Stagecoach will take place October 23-25.

“All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates,” the announcement stated. “Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.”

Riverside County Public Health Officer Cameron Kaiser ordered that Coachella and Stagecoach be rescheduled because of “concerns about the possible health risks” related to the ongoing spread of coronavirus, according to a statement.

“This decision was not taken lightly or without consideration of many factors,” Kaiser said. “No doubt it will impact many people, but my top priority is to protect the health of the entire community.”

There have been six reported coronavirus cases in Riverside County, including four in the Coachella Valley, where the music festivals take place. According to Kaiser’s statement, the source of one of the cases is undetermined, and officials are considering the case to be a result of “community spread.”