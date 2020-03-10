Bradley Central Battles Through Adversity to Return to Murfreesboro

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Bradley Central girls basketball team made it back to Murfreesboro to defend their state title, but the road to the ‘Glass House’ wasn’t easy for the reigning champs.

Star guard Jamaryn Blair left the team in January, and then fellow point guard Jamia Williams was lost to a knee injury in the region tournament.

Coaches don’t get a timeout when they lose players during the season.

They have to march on, and that’s what Bradley Central has done, taking a 20 game winning streak into the state tournament.

Said head coach Jason Reuter:”Losing two point guards in one year has been challenging. What a blessing to have a young freshman like Sloan Carpenter. How many coaches have a girl that comes off the bench and start her first game in an elimination game. Region semifinals.”

Carpenter is only 14-years-old.

Said Carpenter:”I wasn’t nervous as all. I mean. I got prepared by Coach Reuter, and my teammates helped me out a lot.”

Said senior Anna Walker:”Yeah I was just say like her being so mature and smooth with the ball out there helps a lot with everybody else.”

Despite the adversity, the Bearettes have carried the Class Triple-A number one ranking all season long.

Said Walker:”My freshman and sophomore year we were always either number two or three. We were always like we want to be number one and everything like that. So finally getting to the top, it has been great.”

Of course the last time Bradley Central was in Murfreesboro, they won the state title on a buzzer beater by Hannah Lombard.

Said Walker:”Back earlier in the season we would all like go back and watch the last shot. We were like this is so fun, but I mean hopefully it won’t come down to something like that again this year because that was very stressful, but that does give us a lot of motivation.”

Said Reuter:”Who will win this tournament? Things will have to go right. Hit a few shots when they have to, but we’ve got the team able to do that. Why not us? There’s three games here. I think our girls are. They expect to win it. Whether we will or not, I can’t promise you. They expect to win this tournament.”

Bradley Central tips against Lebanon at 2:15pm est in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday.