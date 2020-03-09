Vols Kick Off Spring Drills on Tuesday

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Riding a wave of momentum to close the 2019 season, Tennessee football returns to the field for the start of 2020 spring practice on Tuesday afternoon. A total of 15 workouts culminate with the Chevrolet Orange & White Game at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 18 in Neyland Stadium.

The Chevrolet Orange & White Game will be carried live on SEC Network+ via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App. It will also be carried on affiliates of the Vol Network with pre-game air time at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Admission and parking is FREE for the Chevrolet Orange & White Game. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Vol Village in Lot 9 will open at noon. Located directly west of Neyland Stadium, Vol Village will feature music, face painting, photo opportunities with Smokey and the spirit squad, food vendors, inflatables, giveaways, interactive areas, autographs with VFLs and other activities.

Third-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt welcomes back a talented squad, a newly-signed top-10 recruiting class and 98.5 percent of the Vols’ total offense from a year ago. Tennessee reeled off six consecutive victories, finished 5-3 in SEC play and won the Gator Bowl over Indiana. The team carries the second-longest active winning streak among Power Five programs into its season-opener on Sept. 5 against Charlotte.