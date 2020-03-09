Vols Defensive Back Brandon Davis Shot in the Leg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee defensive back Brandon Davis is recovering after being shot in the leg in an incident being investigated by Knoxville police. An incident report says someone alerted a Knoxville police officer at 12:32 a.m. Saturday that Davis had been shot. The 20-year-old sophomore from New Orleans was being helped by several people and had an apparent gunshot wound in his left upper leg. Davis told the officer he was inside a bar when he heard a shot and felt pain in his leg. Davis also said he didn’t know who shot him or why.

