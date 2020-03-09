Virginia Home Infested by Bees

RICHMOND, Va. (WDEF)- An 8-foot-long beehive capable of supporting 100,000 to 150,000 bees had to be removed from an apartment in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia Wildlife Management and Control said in a statement that they removed the hive from the ceiling of a living room. The apartment was in between tenants at the time.

The company said the hive produced about 80 to 100 pounds of honey, although only about 15 to 20 pounds was able to be salvaged and wasn’t fully occupied at the time.

The company has a “no kill” policy with bees but the company could not find the queen after an extensive search and that the hive could not be saved.