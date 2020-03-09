UTC Women Earn a Berth in WNIT

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will continue its season with a berth into the Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

“After such an amazing turnaround, we weren’t ready for the season to end,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “I am excited for another opportunity to compete with this team.”

The Mocs non-conference slate included Top 10 teams Louisville and NC State as well as strong mid-major foes Ohio, Troy, Belmont, UT Martin and South Dakota State. That left UTC with a 1-13 mark heading into the Southern Conference portion of the season.

UTC managed a turnaround that saw six wins at home including victories over fellow SoCon champions Samford and UNCG and a win streak to close out the regular season.

The Mocs came away with a 10-4 SoCon record and a share of a 22nd SoCon regular season title.

The regular season champion from each conference earns an automatic bid to the WNIT. If the champion gets into the NCAA through either automatic or at-large bid, the No. 2 team then receives the bid.

Samford, Chattanooga and UNCG shared the Southern Conference regular season title. Samford earned the top seed through the tiebreak and the Mocs were the No. 2 seed. The Bulldogs won the SoCon Tournament over UNCG and received the automatic bid to the NCAA. That left the door open for Chattanooga.

UTC will find out its seeding, opponent and location of the first and second round games on Monday following the NCAA selection show.