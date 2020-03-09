Upperman Edges Howard 44-42 in State Sectionals

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Upperman denied Howard a return trip to the state tournament on Monday night as they defeated the Hustlin’ Tigers 44-42 in the state sectionals. The Bees were up 25-21 at halftime, and they quickly got the lead to nine points early in the third quarter. Howard’s Calvin James had a steal and dunk with just under three minutes to go in the third period to cut the deficit to one. Came down to free throws to settle the outcome. Howard trailed 42-40 with 14 seconds left when Xavier Fisher went to the line and hit two free throws to tie the game. Then the Bees Braxton Allen was fouled with five seconds left, and he also hit both of his free throws to put Upperman ahead 44-42. Xavier Fisher attempted a three at the buzzer, but it hit off the back of the rim, and Upperman celebrated a two point victory.