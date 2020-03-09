More Tn. Counties React to the First Known Cases of the Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF)- A woman living in Davidson County, Nashville is now the third person to contract the Coronavirus in the state of Tennessee.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper along with representatives of the city’s health department made the announcement Sunday.

This announcement comes less than a week after the tragic tornado that ripped through middle Tennessee.

Public health officials have stated they do not believe the case is travel-related and also have confirmed that the woman has no children Nashville school system.

That same Sunday, officials in Memphis and Shelby County confirmed the area’s first case of novel Coronavirus.

This is the third confirmed case of novel Coronavirus in Tennessee following confirmed cases in Williamson County and Davidson County.

Official said the adult patient was being treated at Baptist Hospital and was in good condition. This patient did travel outside the state, but not outside the country.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Director of the Shelby County Health Department, said the tests came back positive from the state’s lab Saturday and the results will be forwarded to the CDC.

People who came in contact with the Shelby County patient are being identified and will be quarantined and monitored daily for 14 days, she said.

“From our opinion, there is no risk to the public at large” said Haushalter.