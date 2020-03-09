TECH BYTE: Use Tech to Help Improve Your Posture

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you struggle with sitting up straight, you can now use technology to your advantage.

All you need is the UPRIGHT GO device, and the smartphone app.

The way you sit or stand says a lot about your mood, and health.

And you want it to be positive, right? Who actually wants to have back pain?

If you have a bad habit of slouching – many of us do – then UPRIGHT GO is for you.

It helps improve your posture by vibrating when you slouch.

You can wear it sitting, standing, or walking.

First, you have to set up the device before you can start working on this new habit.

Download the UPRIGHT GO app on your smartphone.

It works with an iPhone 5, or a newer iPhone. You can also pair it with your iPad and Apple Watch.

Once you have the app set up, turn on the device by pressing and holding the button. It then uses Bluetooth to connect to the app.

When everything’s synced up, stick the device on your back.

Set your posture, and start your timed training, which means it’ll buzz when you slouch.

Once you finish your training for the day, you can leave the device on training mode, or you can switch it to tracking.

Tracking monitors how often you slouch without the constant vibrating.

Each day you wear the device, you can keep track of how long and when you’ve been slouching, and when you’re sitting or standing upright.

UPRIGHT says the more you use this device, the more you’ll build muscle strength, and in the end, have better posture.

No pain no gain.

You can get UPRIGHT GO at Apple stores, or online on Amazon, and uprightpose.com.