Lee men and women dance their way to history

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Both the Lee men’s and women’s basketball teams enter the madness next week.

For the first time in school history, the Lady Flames will be the number one seed for the South Region.

Your Lady Flames are the number 1 seed in the South Region!!! Raise your hand if you’re ready for the weekend!!!🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/wmFCsZfooy — Lee Women's Basketball (@LeeUWBball) March 9, 2020

- Advertisement -

Lee will host Gulf South Conference rival Alabama-Huntsville in the first round of the tournament. That game will be played in Walker Arena on Lee’s campus, Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will play either Delta State or Eckerd Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Complete Division II Women’s Tournament Bracket

Also for the first time in school history, the Lee men head to the NCAA Division II tournament.

WE ARE GOING DANCING!!! For the first time in program history, we will be playing in the @NCAADII tournament! #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/ONqMJL8ApB — LeeU Men's Basketball (@LeeUMBball) March 9, 2020

The Flames head to Lakeland, Florida as the fifth seed in the South Region. The Lee men will also play GSC rival Alabama-Huntsville in the first round. Tip-off of that game is still TBA.

Complete Division II Men’s Tournament Bracket