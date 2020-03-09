Judge raises bond on Megan Boswell in court this morning

BLOUNTVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Megan Boswell made a surprise appearance in court on Monday, just days after the possible body of her missing daughter was discovered.

She wasn’t scheduled to be on court again on her making false statement charges until May.

But a judge heard testimony and arguments this morning on her bond.

A TBI special agent said Boswell made several false statements to him that slowed the search for Evelyn Boswell.

He says the body of a child matching Evelyn’s description and clothing was found at a home owned by Megan’s family.

He noted that Meagan traveled to Texas last fall and more recently to Knoxville and Gatlinburg.

The judge said he was concerned about her ties to Texas before raising her bond from $25,000 to $150,000.

She has not been charged at this point with any connection to her daughter’s disappearance.

But the District Attorney says he expects she will face additional charges when she is bound over to the grand jury in April.