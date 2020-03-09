Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new virus

By COLLEEN BARRY and ANTONIO CALANNI

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) – Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he is restricting travel nationwide to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Conte said Monday night a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate they need to work, have health conditions or other limited legitimate reasons to travel outside their home areas. He said the restrictions will take effect on Tuesday and like those in northern Italy will last until April 3. Pubs had been closed in northern Italy, with eateries and cafes also ordered to close at dusk. Now that crackdown is extended to the entire country.

