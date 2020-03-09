The Incline Railway Cars are Opening Back Up

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway is set to reopen on March 19th after two and a half months of closure for maintenance and new Incline cars.

New cars arrived to be installed just in time for the grand reopening Monday.

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway is Chattanooga’s oldest tourism attraction and is located at the base of Lookout Mountain in St. Elmo.

It is operated by C.A.R.T.A., the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority and is celebrating its 125th Anniversary this year.