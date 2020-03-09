Hamilton County shows off future parks plan

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – People saw plans for the future of Hamilton County Parks.

A presentation was held this morning.

The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation department is going through a master planning process.

They’ve hired a consultant to gather input from the community for a year.

Community members who work closely with the park systems were apart of the process from the beginning and watched the presentation.

Parks and Recreation director Tom Lamb says this will help them with expanding and improving the parks.

“This will give us a plan to move forward from here to either upgrade things, keep them as they are, change over, keep up with market trends and especially, the needs of the community. That is our primary focus.”

The next step is to go in front of county commissioners and for them to adopt the master plan.