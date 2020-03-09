Georgia congressman Graves’ son injured during cycling race

ATLANTA (AP) – U.S. Rep. Tom Graves’ son was critically injured while competing in a race with Georgia Tech’s cycling team on Sunday morning. The Republican congressman said on Twitter on Monday that his son John was injured during a cycling event in Calhoun, Georgia and airlifted to a trauma center. Graves said his son remains in intensive care. The six-term Graves, who represents Georgia’s conservative northwest corner, announced in December that he’s not seeking reelection this year. Graves is a senior member of the powerful Appropriations Committee.

