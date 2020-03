BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley County Bearettes received their state tournament seeding fate Sunday. The defending state champions will play the 30-6 Lebanon Blue Devils Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. eastern, 1:15 p.m. central at Middle Tennessee State University’s Glass House Arena.

The winner of that game will move on to play either Brentwood or Arlington in the state semi-finals Friday at 12:30 p.m. eastern, 11:30 a.m. central.