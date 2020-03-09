My Best Me Health Tip – How Often Should You Exercise?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone should exercise 30 minutes six days a week.

Swimming pools are beneficial are helpful with those that have arthritis or bad knees or other similar afflictions limiting their movement. the key is to get your heart rate up for 30 minutes.

For those on a tight budget and can’t afford to go to a gym, you can walk in your neighborhood or at a park.

If you’re discouraged at doing 30 minutes a day and “don’t have the time,” start with just doing 5 minutes a day. Work yourself up to doing 30 minutes a day.

