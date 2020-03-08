Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – March 9th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): One Last Quiet Day before Rain Showers Early Tuesday Morning!

Monday morning will be mild near the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies increasing throughout the day, with highs in the mid 60s. Early Tuesday morning will be when the next batch of rainfall comes through the area continuing into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday because of this in the mid 50s and warm up to the mid 60s.

Wednesday will bring more showers mainly in the late afternoon/evening with a possible thunderstorm. Wednesday’s high is 70 degrees.

Temperatures are going to be above average for the next work week with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

61 & 39 are our seasonal highs and lows.

