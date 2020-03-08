Bradley Central’s offense lights up Tullahoma defense

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley Central Bearettes head to the state tournament for the third year in a row after defeating Tullahoma 72-64 Saturday night.
In a spectacular offensive showing, the Bearettes shot 62 percent from the field and 79 percent from the charity stripe.
Senior Anna Walker led her team with 25 points, most of which coming in the paint. Alexis Barnes sank 5-of-7 field goals, raching 16 points. Kelsey Carman and Sloan Carpenter also shot in double digits with 10 points a piece. The freshman, Carpenter, is the third starting point guard for the Bearettes this season.
Bradley will await seeding for the TSSAA Division I-AAA quarterfinals, which will be announced Sunday afternoon.
Elsewhere in the area, Meigs County’s state hopes come to and end after losing a hard-fought defensive battle to Upperman, 44-42.
Macon County slams the door on Red Bank’s season, defeating the Lady Lions 83-38.