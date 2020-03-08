Baylor’s Conley quietly stuns competition every night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Baylor’s Raegyn Conley might be quiet. However, her performance? Never silent, as she tops the Red Raiders stat sheet nearly every night. Add on her 3-point-7 GPA, and she’s our Scholar Athlete of the Week.

“She’s probably one of the best shooters that we’ve ever had — probably one of the better shooters that’s been in the city,” Coach John Gibson said.

Baylor junior Raegyn Conley is difficult to be denied. Conley’s 19-point average leads the Red Raiders by a 10-point margin, and has helped make this the most successful season in Coach John Gibson’s 18-year tenure.

“We play through Raegyn, and we know that,” Gibson said. “She can absolutely raise it and shoot the ball from deep, and this year she’s found a way to do some other things to score. You know, we’ve had to move her around to the kind of fits how we need her to play in order for our program to be successful, and she’s done is, and she’s done it well.”

Conley lets her play talk for her.

“I just kind of have always been a quiet person, and I guess it doesn’t look like that on the court,” Conley said. “I just play my game and I don’t worry about what other people are doing or what other people are saying or like who’s talking trash to me. I just play, stay to myself, help my teammates when I need to.”

“She’s also really sneaky,” teammate Macy Ann McKnight said. “Sometimes we’ll have a close game and some people forget that she’s one of the main scorers, so she comes up on them real quick.”

Conley’s standout skills earned her a spot as a Division II Miss Basketball finalist.

“I was just kind of shocked because I wasn’t really thinking about that,” Conley said. “I was just worried about playing in the season.”

“You don’t average 19 by mistake,” Gibson said. “You average 19 because you spend a lot of time in the gym and you’ve learned how to play and you’ve taken a lot of coaching and you’ve learned to apply. Everybody learns every day, and I think she’s done a really good job at that.”

