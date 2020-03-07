Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – March 8th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Chilly Start to Sunday but Warming Up Nicely for the Afternoon!

Another frosty start for Sunday with temperatures in the low 30s, warming up even more to the mid 60s. Sunday will start to see some increasing clouds throughout the afternoon with peaks of sunshine as winds switch to the south.

Monday morning will be mild near the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with highs in the mid 60s. Early Tuesday morning will be when the next batch of rainfall comes through the area continuing into Wednesday.

Temperatures are going to be above average for the next work week with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

60 & 38 are our seasonal highs and lows.

