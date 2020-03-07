Mayor Berke’s Office Releases A Coronavirus Website

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Mayor Andy Berke’s office has created a website to keep Chattanoogan’s up to date on any changes dealing with the Coronavirus.

The site has a place for people to sign up for both email and text alerts, concerning the Coronavirus.

Mayor Berke’s office has this to say:

“Friends,

I wanted to take a moment to reach out and update you on what the City of Chattanooga to prepare for and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019, otherwise known as COVID-19. The health and safety of every single Chattanoogan is my top priority and we are working to ensure that.

Last week, Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health announced the first case of COVID-19 in Williamson County, Tennessee. The patient is an adult male who had recently traveled out-of-state. At this moment, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County or Chattanooga. Please remember that confirmation of any local cases will only come from the Hamilton County Health Department, which is leading the response to this situation. The Health Department has launched a coronavirus hotline to provide you with the most updated information about how to protect yourself. The hotline is (423) 209-8383.

For now, the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands,

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze,

Stay home when you’re sick,

Stay away from people who are sick, and

Regularly disinfect commonly used surface areas.

Most importantly, if you have concerns about your health, contact your health care provider immediately.

In the interests of keeping our employees healthy, our custodial crews are doing additional cleaning of areas like doorknobs, sinks, chairs, and light switches in all City buildings. Additionally, I have asked all of our department heads to develop plans for how we can continue to deliver services in the event that the situation escalates.

My office has created a new website to keep you updated on any potential changes to city government’s operations caused by COVID-19. You can sign up at Connect.Chattanoonga.gov/COVID to get email and text updates about what we’re doing and how to stay healthy. Please sign up now and help us spread the word.

Please stay healthy, check on your neighbors, and let me know if you have any questions.

Andy”

The link to the site can be found here.