Lori Vallow makes first Idaho court appearance since kids went missing

Lori Vallow spoke barely above a whisper when she appeared before a packed Idaho courtroom for the first time since the disappearance of her two children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The judge reduced Vallow’s bail to $1 million as Rexburg, Idaho, residents stood outside with signs demanding to know where the missing kids are.

Investigators confirmed that Tylee was last seen in Yellowstone National Park, according to CBS News’ Jonathan Vigliotti. The FBI put out a call for everyone who visited the park on September 8 to look through their photos for signs of the family.

Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell, was present in the courtroom as her defense attorney made the Idaho mom’s case. Vallow was accused of escaping to Hawaii with Daybell after the two children had gone missing. The pair were arrested in Hawaii on February 20 and have since been extradited to Idaho.

“She cannot go anywhere without cameras and people scrutinizing her every move,” her attorney said.

Neither her attorney nor Vallow herself, who has been charged with felony child abandonment, offered any information on the fate of the kids.

Her court appearance marked the first time in months that she had been in a room with JJ’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock. The Woodcocks’ demand for a welfare check launched the search for JJ and Tylee.

Larry Woodcock spoke out after the trial to a sea of microphones and cameras.

“Right now, I only have one question: Where are the kids, where are the kids, where are the kids? Bring them home,” he said.

If Vallow were to be released on her $1 million bail, she would be required to wear an ankle bracelet.