Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry is expecting her first child. The pop star announced her pregnancy in the music video premiere for her latest song, “Never Worn White,” on Wednesday.

In the closing moments of the clip, Perry surprises fans by cradling her baby bump and singing, “See us in sixty years with a full family tree (I do).”

“Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore, or carry around a big purse,” tweeted the 35-year-old following the big reveal.

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

The romantic ballad features Perry adorned in flowers and in later scenes she dons a flowing white gown. The star directs the love song to her longtime beau and fiancé Orlando Bloom. The singer and actor were first romantically linked in 2016, Entertainment Tonight reports, and are set to get married later this year.

“I’ve never worn white, But I wanna get it right, Yeah, I really wanna try with you,” Perry sings in the chorus. “No, I’ve never worn white, But I’m standing here tonight, Cause I really wanna say ‘I do.'”

“Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer,” Perry tweeted following the announcement.

Fans should be expecting a summer baby and a summer album from the “Hot N Cold” singer.

Perry took to Instagram Live Wednesday evening to tell fans that the couple is “excited” and “happy,” according to the BBC.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” she said. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.”

Perry also said this was the best way for her to reveal the news. “I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together to each other.”