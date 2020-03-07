Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon March 6th-8th

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga hosted it’s annual marathon event near the First Horizon Pavilion Saturday sponsored by Erlanger Hospital.

The race started exactly at 9 a.m.

Hundreds waited anxiously at the starting line ready to embark on their long distance journey.

Although it was a little chilly, it didn’t slow down any excitement in the crowd.

A few people spoke to News 12 about why they decide to join this year.

“The energy. Getting out. Fresh air. Physical fitness” said Roslyn White.

“Today I’m out here to have a good time. Getting ready for the half marathon tomorrow” said Trevor Johnson.

“Mostly bonding”, said Ashton Bonney.

“Motivation to train”, said Natalie Gassner.

For street closures, parking information and more, go to Chattanoogamarathon.com