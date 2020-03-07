Cleveland man arrested for dog fighting video

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A Cleveland man was arrested Friday for a video that was on his Facebook.

According to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Bryan Garman posted a video of two dogs fighting at his home with “He did good” as the caption.

The very graphic video shows one dog on top of the other, pinning it down and biting it on the neck.

Garman is charged with one count of Fighting or Baiting of Animals.

McKamey Animal Center is offering a $200 reward for any information that leads to the possibly injured or deceased male dog that was the victim of the brutal dog attack.