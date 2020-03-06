Woman captured after jail escape last year

COOKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A routine traffic stop this week catches a woman who escaped from jail last year.

It happened Thursday on I 40 in Putnam County.

- Advertisement -

A state trooper pulled the vehicle over for a traffic violation and thought the two women inside were acting suspiciously.

The passenger’s name and birthday were not on file.

After further investigation, the figured out that Stephanie Marie Briggs was using someone else’s identity.

In fact, she was wanted in both Fentress and Putnam County.

Police say she escaped from the Fentress County jail last year and stole a police car in the process.

She faces a variety o charges from the escape, including theft, assault of an officer and aggravated assault.