Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – March 6th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Breezy, Cooler and Sunny for Friday and Warming Up for the Weekend!

Drier, breezy, and cooler for Friday with more sunshine and highs staying in the lower 50’s.

After a cold and frosty start to Saturday morning near the low 30s, the area will warm up nicely to the upper 50s. Another frosty start for Sunday with temperatures in the low 30s, warming up even more to the low 60s.

Some rain returns for Monday night and Tuesday. Those rain chances may have to be extended through most, if not all, of next week.

60 & 38 are our seasonal highs and lows.

