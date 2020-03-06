Third Coronavirus Case Found in Georgia

A third case of coronavirus has been found in Georgia. The Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia, received the information late last night from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The patient, a 46-year-old woman, visited Floyd’s Emergency Care Center with flu-like symptoms last Saturday. The patient was screened, treated and released.

The woman returned on Tuesday with worse symptoms. Despite the patient, again, not meeting coronavirus screening criteria, doctors made the determination to admit her to the hospital due to her condition.

She was placed in isolation and further screening was conducted. The preliminary test result came back positive for Coronavirus COVID-19. Additional testing is being performed with results from CDC anticipated in a few days.

Georgia’s first two cases of coronavirus were found in Fulton County.