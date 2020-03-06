Seattle stadium worker tests positive for coronavirus

Authorities say a stadium employee who worked a Feb. 22 XFL game at the 72,000-seat venue where the Seattle Seahawks play has tested positive for the coronavirus. Chase Gallagher, a spokesman for King County, said Thursday that previously scheduled sporting events at CenturyLink Field will proceed.

However health authorities have advised that the elderly and people with weak immune systems not attend games or matches there in the near term. CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reports public health officials are following up with a few co-workers who had close contact with the part-time employee during the game to provide guidance on appropriate precautions.

Gallagher said health officials are working with the stadium to determine potential exposures from a Feb. 22 game involving the Seattle Dragons and the Dallas Renegades. Chase said that authorities determined the risk of infection for people who attended that game was low.

“We are actively working with local and federal health agencies as well as league offices (NFL, MLS, XFL) on the latest recommendations and guidelines to ensure the safest environment possible for our guests and staff, “the stadium’s operator, First and Goal, told KIRO-TV in a statement. “CenturyLink Field has implemented heightened sanitation procedures and processes, including enhanced cleaning treatments to disinfect all areas of the stadium before and after every event, additional hand sanitizing stations, and continued staff training and education.”

Seventy cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Washington state, most in the Seattle area. 11 people have died, including nine from a suburban nursing home.

A general interior view of CenturyLink Field, and an XFL end zone pylon before the game between the Seattle Dragons and the Dallas Renegades on February 22, 2020 in Seattle. Alika Jenner/Getty Images