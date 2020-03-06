Road Closures for Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon

The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon happens this weekend, March 6-8, and will force drivers to use alternate routes to get around downtown Chattanooga.

See below for a full list of expected traffic closures. For more information, visit http://www.chattanoogamarathon.com/.

Saturday: Classic 150K Race:

Race Times: 9am-10am

Start/Finish: Finley Stadium

Traffic Impact:

Main Street from Reggie White Blvd. to Central

Ave. will be closed.

Ave. will be closed. W. 13th St. closed from Cowart St. to Carter St.

Cowart St. from Main St. to W. 13th St. will be

closed.

closed. Northbound Carter St. from Main St. to W. 13th

St.

** Runners will cross Broad St. and Market St. CPD will

be directing traffic as needed when runners are

present. **

Saturday: The Kid’s Fun Run:

Race Times: 11:00 am—12:00 pm

Start/Finish location: Finley Stadium

Chestnut St. from 20th St. to W. 13th St. will be closed.

W. 13th St. from Chestnut St. to Carter St.

North bound Carter St. from Main St. to W. 13th St.

** Runners will cross Main St. twice and CPD will be directing

traffic as needed when runners are present. ****

Sunday: The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon and

Half Marathon

Race Start: 7:30 am

Start/Finish Location: Finley Stadium

Traffic Impact/Closures:

Set Up:

Friday 6am—Sunday 5pm: Reggie White Blvd. from

20th St. to Main St will be closed.

Sunday (7:30 am—3:00 pm)

Carter St. from W Main St to W 11th St. will be closed for

mass start. CPD to open southbound Carter St as last

runner passes.

Chestnut St at W 11th St, and between W 13th St and W

Main St. will be closed; W 13th from Chestnut Street to

Carter St will be closed.

center lane.

center lane. Southbound Market St from W 11th St to W 20th St will

be closed for mass start. CPD to open closures as last

runner passes.

St. CPD to reopen after the last runner passes.

closed.

Right eastbound lane of Main St. between Riverfront Pkwy

and Reggie White Blvd. will be closed.

Ave. to Chestnut St. will be closed.

*** Runners will be on the roads downtown, East/West, from Riverfront Pkwy to

S. Holtzclaw Ave. and North/South from W. 20th St. to Frazier Ave. ***

High Impact Areas:

Market/20th Street

Bailey Ave./N. Holtzclaw Ave.

Market/Main Street

E MLK Blvd.

Riverfront Pkwy/Lindsay St.

All roads and lanes will be re-opened no later than 3:00 pm, with most opening before.