Road Closures for Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon

The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon happens this weekend, March 6-8, and will force drivers to use alternate routes to get around downtown Chattanooga.
See below for a full list of expected traffic closures. For more information, visit http://www.chattanoogamarathon.com/.
Saturday: Classic 150K Race:
Race Times: 9am-10am
Start/Finish: Finley Stadium
Traffic Impact:
- Main Street from Reggie White Blvd. to Central
Ave. will be closed.
- W. 13th St. closed from Cowart St. to Carter St.
- Cowart St. from Main St. to W. 13th St. will be
closed.
- Northbound Carter St. from Main St. to W. 13th
St.
** Runners will cross Broad St. and Market St. CPD will
be directing traffic as needed when runners are
present. **
Saturday: The Kid’s Fun Run:
Race Times: 11:00 am—12:00 pm
Start/Finish location: Finley Stadium
- Chestnut St. from 20th St. to W. 13th St. will be closed.
- W. 13th St. from Chestnut St. to Carter St.
- North bound Carter St. from Main St. to W. 13th St.
** Runners will cross Main St. twice and CPD will be directing
traffic as needed when runners are present. ****
Sunday: The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon and
Half Marathon
Race Start: 7:30 am
Start/Finish Location: Finley Stadium
Traffic Impact/Closures:
Set Up:
Friday 6am—Sunday 5pm: Reggie White Blvd. from
20th St. to Main St will be closed.
- Sunday (7:30 am—3:00 pm)
Carter St. from W Main St to W 11th St. will be closed for
mass start. CPD to open southbound Carter St as last
runner passes.
- W 11th St at Carter St will be closed.
- Chestnut St at W 11th St, and between W 13th St and W
Main St. will be closed; W 13th from Chestnut Street to
Carter St will be closed.
- Eastbound traffic on E MLK Blvd will be shifted to the
center lane.
- Southbound Market St from W 11th St to W 20th St will
be closed for mass start. CPD to open closures as last
runner passes.
- Westbound traffic on W 20th St from Broad St to Market
St. CPD to reopen after the last runner passes.
- Riverfront Pkwy. from Lindsay St. to Molly Lane will be
closed.
- The Barton Ave. ramp from Frazier Ave. will be closed.
Right eastbound lane of Main St. between Riverfront Pkwy
and Reggie White Blvd. will be closed.
- Right westbound lane/parking of Main St. from Holtzclaw
- Ave. to Chestnut St. will be closed.
*** Runners will be on the roads downtown, East/West, from Riverfront Pkwy to
S. Holtzclaw Ave. and North/South from W. 20th St. to Frazier Ave. ***
High Impact Areas:
- Market/20th Street
- Bailey Ave./N. Holtzclaw Ave.
- Market/Main Street
- E MLK Blvd.
- Riverfront Pkwy/Lindsay St.
All roads and lanes will be re-opened no later than 3:00 pm, with most opening before.