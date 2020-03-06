Road Closures for Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon

Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon

The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon happens this weekend, March 6-8, and will force drivers to use alternate routes to get around downtown Chattanooga.

See below for a full list of expected traffic closures. For more information, visit http://www.chattanoogamarathon.com/.

Saturday: Classic 150K Race:

Race Times: 9am-10am
Start/Finish: Finley Stadium

Traffic Impact:

  • Main Street from Reggie White Blvd. to Central
    Ave. will be closed.
  • W. 13th St. closed from Cowart St. to Carter St.
  • Cowart St. from Main St. to W. 13th St. will be
    closed.
  • Northbound Carter St. from Main St. to W. 13th
    St.

** Runners will cross Broad St. and Market St. CPD will
be directing traffic as needed when runners are
present. **

Saturday: The Kid’s Fun Run:

Race Times: 11:00 am—12:00 pm
Start/Finish location: Finley Stadium

  • Chestnut St. from 20th St. to W. 13th St. will be closed.
  • W. 13th St. from Chestnut St. to Carter St.
  • North bound Carter St. from Main St. to W. 13th St.

** Runners will cross Main St. twice and CPD will be directing
traffic as needed when runners are present. ****

Sunday: The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon and
Half Marathon

Race Start: 7:30 am
Start/Finish Location: Finley Stadium

Traffic Impact/Closures:
Set Up:
Friday 6am—Sunday 5pm: Reggie White Blvd. from
20th St. to Main St will be closed.

  • Sunday (7:30 am—3:00 pm)
    Carter St. from W Main St to W 11th St. will be closed for
    mass start. CPD to open southbound Carter St as last
    runner passes.
  • W 11th St at Carter St will be closed.
  • Chestnut St at W 11th St, and between W 13th St and W
    Main St. will be closed; W 13th from Chestnut Street to
    Carter St will be closed.
  • Eastbound traffic on E MLK Blvd will be shifted to the
    center lane.
  • Southbound Market St from W 11th St to W 20th St will
    be closed for mass start. CPD to open closures as last
    runner passes.
  • Westbound traffic on W 20th St from Broad St to Market
    St. CPD to reopen after the last runner passes.
  • Riverfront Pkwy. from Lindsay St. to Molly Lane will be
    closed.
  • The Barton Ave. ramp from Frazier Ave. will be closed.
    Right eastbound lane of Main St. between Riverfront Pkwy
    and Reggie White Blvd. will be closed.
  • Right westbound lane/parking of Main St. from Holtzclaw
  • Ave. to Chestnut St. will be closed.

*** Runners will be on the roads downtown, East/West, from Riverfront Pkwy to
S. Holtzclaw Ave. and North/South from W. 20th St. to Frazier Ave. ***

High Impact Areas:

  • Market/20th Street
  • Bailey Ave./N. Holtzclaw Ave.
  • Market/Main Street
  • E MLK Blvd.
  • Riverfront Pkwy/Lindsay St.

All roads and lanes will be re-opened no later than 3:00 pm, with most opening before.

