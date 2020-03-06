Ringgold bank shut down by Tennessee tornadoes

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The Tennessee tornadoes this week has led to the temporary closing of a bank in northwest Georgia.

First Horizon is notifying customers about the problem at their Ringgold banking center.

The tornado in East Nashville this week cut a “spur” for AT&T.

As a result, the Ringgold First Horizon has lost their fiber connectivity.

Other branches are unaffected.

“While we don’t know how long it will take for AT&T to bring our infrastructure back on line in Ringgold, we have four additional centers located within close proximity that are open and ready to serve our Ringgold customers.”