Remains found may be missing 15-month old Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The search for a missing Tennessee toddler may have taken a tragic turn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says authorities tonight have found remains believed to be of Evelyn Boswell.

- Advertisement -

The little girl has been missing from Northeast Tennessee since December.

The girl’s mother is in jail, accused of lying to authorities about what happened to her.

The T-B-I says an autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.

Related Article: Latest on new search for Amber Alert Evelyn Boswell

Stay with News 12 Now for updates.