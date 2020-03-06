Remains found may be missing 15-month old Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The search for a missing Tennessee toddler may have taken a tragic turn.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says authorities tonight have found remains believed to be of Evelyn Boswell.
The little girl has been missing from Northeast Tennessee since December.
The girl’s mother is in jail, accused of lying to authorities about what happened to her.
The T-B-I says an autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.
Stay with News 12 Now for updates.